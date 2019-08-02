Singer Park Hyo Shin to undergo investigation for fraud next week

Singer Park Hyo Shin is set to undergo investigation for fraud next week.



On August 2, reports revealed Park Hyo Shin will be heading to Seoul's Yongsan Police Station for his first fraud investigation. The singer's questioning was scheduled earlier, but he's said to have pushed back the date due to personal issues.



This past June, Park Hyo Shin was reported to be facing a lawsuit for fraud in the amount of 400 million Won ($346,000 USD). An individual known as 'A' alleged Park Hyo Shin would sign 'A' for his full management in 2014, and as payment for the contract, 'A' claimed he provided Park Hyo Shin with luxury vehicles, a luxury watch, and several million in cash per Park Hyo Shin's request.



However, his label Glove Entertainment stated, "[Park Hyo Shin] has never benefited financially with the agreement that there would be an exclusive contract."