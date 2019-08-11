Netizens roll on the floor laughing at Lee Hyori's accidental seaweed dance

Lee Hyori was once again gifted with powers from the "god of variety programs".

On the August 11th installment of 'Camping Club', Fin.K.L members decided to go for a swim in the breakwaters. Known for being an early riser, Lee Hyori busied herself in the morning, put on her green polka dot bathing suit, and entered the water before anyone else.

Watching Lee Hyori, other members such as Sung Yuri commented on her boldness and said, "you're so pretty."

Then, soon after she dipper her feet, Lee Hyori accidentally slipped and plunged herself deeply into the waters. But, right after she resurfaced, Lee Hyori made everyone die of laughter by finding a large seaweed stuck to the bottom of her bathing suit!

But, instead of removing the seaweed right away, Lee Hyori started dancing with the seaweed swinging like a pendulum, doing a small "seaweed dance". The broadcast soon caused a riot, making netizens laugh out loud in the comments while referring to the scene as "one of the most shockingly hilarious scenes in variety program history."

Many comments note, "The god of variety programs has once again helped Lee Hyori", "OMG, I'm somehow repulsed and delighted by that scene at the same time LOOL", "This is crazy hilarious", etc.