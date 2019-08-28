Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk to feature as guest on 'Three Meals a Day'

AKP STAFF

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk is set to feature as a guest on 'Three Meals a Day'.

On August 28, one insider revealed, "Nam Joo Hyuk finished filming as a guest on tvN's 'Three Meals a Day' and left today." Nam Joo Hyuk filmed from August 26-28 as the third guest on the reality series following Jung Woo Sung and Oh Na Ra.

This season, 'Three Meals a Day' is following 'Sky Castle' actresses Yoon Se Ah and Yeom Jung Ah as well as 'Parasite' actress Park So Dam on the mountainside in Sanchon City.

Are you excited to see Nam Joo Hyuk on 'Three Meals a Day'?

the ALL ROUNDER MAN from Coffee Friends to 3 Meals A Day!!

he most probably gonna be all gentleman by doing the dishwashing and starting the wood fire

ILY!!!

