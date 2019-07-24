Insiders claim TREASURE13 will have to stay in the 'YG Treasure Box' longer than projected debut date

Insiders are claiming that debut plans for YG Entertainment's brand new boy group TREASURE13 have more or less come to a standstill at this point, due to the agency's numerous scandals.

Previously, YG Entertainment's former head producer Yang Hyun Suk informed fans TREASURE13's debut would be scheduled between May~July. The former head producer also promised fans a series of continuous new music releases once the group debuted.

However, back in June, Yang Hyun Suk publicized his resignation from his position at YG Entertainment. Then, earlier this month, the producer was booked by police for suspicions of soliciting prostitution.

With Yang Hyun Suk, the producer in charge of TREASURE13's debut plans, gone, insiders suspect that YG Entertainment's new boy group will be forced to stay inside the 'YG Treasure Box' longer than expected. Media outlets also claim that numerous other controversies surrounding YG Entertainment, including the 'Burning Sun' investigation, B.I's illegal drug investigation, and more, will continue to affect new and currently promoting artists under YGE for some time.

Meanwhile, two former YG trainees who were eliminated from 'YG Treasure Box' earlier this year recently made their debut. After leaving YG to join C9 Entertainment, Lee Byung Gon and Kim Seung Hoon successfully debuted this past July 23 as part of boy group CIX.

