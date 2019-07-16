Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

27 minutes ago

Yoo Byung Jae donates 10 million KRW (~8475 USD) to buy AC units for the elderly

Summer in Korea is definitely hard to bear without air conditioning, and comedian Yoo Byung Jae donated a large sum of money to make sure the elderly can stay cool.

It was revealed that the comedian donated 10 million KRW (~8475 USD) to an NGO organization in order to ensure that low-income elderly people don't pass out from heat-stroke. He stated that he was worried about the elderly who lived in temporary housing as the weather suddenly got hotter. 

Yoo Byung Jae is known for his kind acts and has donated large sums of money to help comfort women and underprivileged children. 

