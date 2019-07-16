Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Kang Ji Hwan says he should be 'locked up in jail' in messages to the victims

Some of Kang Ji Hwan's text messages to his victims were recently revealed on the July 16 broadcast of 'One Night of Entertainment'. 

Kang Ji Hwan and the victims were in a close oppa-dongseng relationship and started working with the actor on a business relationship in April. His messages to the victims stated:

"Did I really do that? If so I should be locked up in jail."

The police arrested Kang Ji Hwan on July 9 under suspicion of rape and sexual assault. When he was released on July 12 after going through interrogation, he stated that he was incredibly sorry for causing harm and that he would be participating in the investigation thoroughly. 




sakn5 pts 44 minutes ago 0
44 minutes ago

Let's be honest, when a man comes down from the other floor, opens the door, comes up to the women, assaults both of them, then he clearly understands what he is doing. They fought back and locked themselves in that room until the police came.
And after all that he diligently waited for police to come so he could play a role of a drunk rich guy with signs of amnesia but a strong sense of remorse.
He is texting the victims as if someone else did it to them.
He's either mentally ill, or his lawyer is telling him to do it to make him look even more regretful.

kagayakugucci3,522 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

>Kang Ji Hwan and the victims were in a close oppa-dongseng relationship and started working with the actor on a business relationship in April.

This doesn't align with what the victims are saying: "Kang Ji Hwan said that his house was used as something like a boarding house for his staff. We were not at all close with Kang Ji Hwan to the point that we would have gone drinking with him separately if it weren’t for work."


>"Did I really do that? If so I should be locked up in jail."

The victims are also doubting just how drunk he was and the statement that he doesn't remember his actions: “If he had been extremely drunk, he would not have been able to come down on his own from the third floor to the second floor,” they stated. “Also, both during the criminal act and after it, Kang Ji Hwan was clearly acting in a conscious state. It was apparent considering his attitude towards us and what he said to us.”

They also added that Kang Ji Hwan had three hours in which to sleep before he assaulted them, and so they think he had sobered up. “We think Kang Ji Hwan’s testimony [that he gave during police questioning] that he ‘doesn’t remember’ is a lie,” they said.

https://www.soompi.com/article...

