Kang Ji Hwan says he should be 'locked up in jail' in messages to the victims

Some of Kang Ji Hwan's text messages to his victims were recently revealed on the July 16 broadcast of 'One Night of Entertainment'.

Kang Ji Hwan and the victims were in a close oppa-dongseng relationship and started working with the actor on a business relationship in April. His messages to the victims stated:

"Did I really do that? If so I should be locked up in jail."

The police arrested Kang Ji Hwan on July 9 under suspicion of rape and sexual assault. When he was released on July 12 after going through interrogation, he stated that he was incredibly sorry for causing harm and that he would be participating in the investigation thoroughly.







