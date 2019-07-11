Yoo Ah In & Park Shin Hye cast as leads of upcoming film '#ALONE', about a closed-off city full of infected people

An unexpected, but exciting pair have come on board as the leads of an upcoming new film, titled '#ALONE'!
According to production company Perspective Pictures on July 11, actor Yoo Ah In and actress Park Shin Hye will be working together for the new film '#ALONE', directed by Jo Il Hyung. The film tells the story of a closed-off, infested city, full of people infected by a strange disease. Yoo Ah In will play the role of a youth who is closed off from society due to his obsession with gaming - Jun Woo - a survivor who manages to overcome all kinds of unexpected situations with a strong will. Opposite him, Park Shin Hye takes on the role of Yoo Bin, a bright and smart young woman who builds up her own, unique survival skills through caution and experience.
'#ALONE' is based off of an original scenario by Hollywood wrier Matt Taylor. Filming is slated to kick off some time later this year. Does the storyline sound interesting so far?
