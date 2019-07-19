YGK Plus model Choi Yeon Soo denies she's dating former TEEN TOP member Byunghun

Earlier today, one exclusive media outlet reported that YGK Plus model Choi Yeon Soo and former TEEN TOP member Byunghun (L.Joe), were currently dating.

In resonse to the report, a representative from Choi Yeon Soo's label stepped up to clarify, "The dating rumors between Choi Yeon Soo and Byunghun are false. They are good friends."

Meanwhile, model Choi Yeon Soo is also known as celebrity chef Choi Hyun Suk's daughter. She previously appeared on Mnet's 'Produce 48', and currently runs a personal YouTube channel. Idol-turned-actor Byunghun currently appears in OCN's Wed-Thurs drama series, 'Mr. Temporary'.

