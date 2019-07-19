'World Klass''s next trainee Jae Ho gives a unique salute in his profile image

Here's the 10th trainee of Mnet's upcoming global idol survival project 'World Klass' - Jae Ho from Korea!





Jae Ho officially marks the halfway point as the 10th trainee out of a total of 20. The trainee wears a boyish smile in his first profile image, posing in a unique salute which puts emphasis on his mismatched eyes - one monolid, and one double eyelid. As you can see below, his specialties include dance and vocals.

Stay tuned for the remaining 10 trainees of 'World Klass' being revealed soon, ahead of the survival program's premiere this September via Mnet and 'V Live'!



