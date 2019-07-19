Prosecution seeking 2.5 years in prison for former 'Burning Sun' president Lee, on charges of illegal drug use

Back on July 18, prosecution requested a sentence of 2 years and 6 months in prison for former 'Burning Sun' president Lee Moon Ho (29) during his final court hearing.

Lee Moon Ho is currently on trial for numerous charges of illegal drug use, including the usage of ecstasy, ketamine, and more on over 10 occasions. Prosecution reasoned, "The defendant not only abused a huge variety of different illegal drugs, but he also used them numerous times."





The Seoul central district court will make its final decision regarding Lee Moon Ho's illegal drug case on August 22.

