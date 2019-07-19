Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

13

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Prosecution seeking 2.5 years in prison for former 'Burning Sun' president Lee, on charges of illegal drug use

AKP STAFF

Back on July 18, prosecution requested a sentence of 2 years and 6 months in prison for former 'Burning Sun' president Lee Moon Ho (29) during his final court hearing. 

Lee Moon Ho is currently on trial for numerous charges of illegal drug use, including the usage of ecstasy, ketamine, and more on over 10 occasions. Prosecution reasoned, "The defendant not only abused a huge variety of different illegal drugs, but he also used them numerous times." 

The Seoul central district court will make its final decision regarding Lee Moon Ho's illegal drug case on August 22. 

  1. misc.
7 1,563 Share 100% Upvoted

0

Chark_Attack316 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

All that shadiness that went on and the drug charge is what they nailed him with?

Share

0

orangemaster332 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

2.5 years is too short. yge hiatus is longer than that. Why did they not include the abuses to the women?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jung Ah, Chaekyung, Solji, Somin, Minhyun, Song Min Ho (Mino), HyunA
Idols who have debuted more than once
8 hours ago   16   19,857

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND