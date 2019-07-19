Park Ji Hoon gets his own forest in Seongdong District of Seoul

Park Ji Hoon has his own forest in the Seongdong District of Seoul!



On July 19, reports revealed the former Wanna One member's 150 square meter "forest" was completed on the 18th with donations from fans. A caretaker of the 'Park Ji Hoon Forest' stated, "It's a noted attraction in the middle of the park around a lotus pond." Fans also planted roses, honeysuckles, and clematis flowers in the park to commemorate the lyrics, "Rose of my own," in his recent title track "LOVE".



Park Ji Hoon's fans are said to have donated 10 million Won ($8507.60 USD) for the founding of the forest. G-Dragon and BTS member RM also have their own forests in the same park.



In other news, Park Ji Hoon is starring in the JTBC drama 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency', which premieres in September.