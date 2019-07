Hashtags involving EXO-SC are trending worldwide on Twitter.

At 0 AM on July 22, EXO-SC released the official MV for their first unit debut song "What A Life"! The fancy life in the MV of the two virtual EXO brothers captures the youthful summer energy. On Twitters, two hashtags trended worldwide: #WhatALifeWithSeChan and #EXO_SC_WhatALife.

Check out the MV if you haven't yet! What do you think of the concept and the song?