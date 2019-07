EXO-SC has released the MV for "What A Life".

As the title song for the duo's unit debut album, "What A Life" talks about the joys of living a carefree life when one is still young. In the MV, Chanyeol and Sehun spend the summer driving around convertibles, riding on yachts, and throwing a late-night party at a mansion.

What do you think of the new EXO unit?