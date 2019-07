JBJ95 is coming back!

This duo, comprised of Kim Sang Kyun and Takada Kenta from 'Produce 101' season 2, has officially made their comeback announcement with a new timetable. They will be returning with their 3rd mini-album, titled 'Spark'. Set for full release on August 6, there will be heaps of teaser images and videos leading up to the official comeback.

Check out the sparkly schedule below!