VAV releases summery individual concept photos for 'Give Me More'

VAV is coming to a summer party near you with these incredibly cheerful and tropical teaser images for their upcoming special single "Give Me More."

The group released all the individual teaser images for their members today on their official Twitter account and we're definitely excited to hear the summer bop they have prepared! The members are sporting colored contact lenses, bright hair, and tropical outfits that embody summer and fun.

The single will be released on July 23. Check out all the gorgeous teaser images below. Are you excited to see VAV make their comeback?