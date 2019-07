MONSTA X has gradually been making a name for themselves in this US after signing with record label Maverick and they have most recently been announced to join the line up for the 2019 iHeart Music Festival.

The members will be performing aside big names such as Chance the Rapper and Halsey by participating in this performance. It appears fans will be able to see Steve Aoki and MONSTA X perform together!

Will you be going to see them?