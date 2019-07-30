Sunmi claps back at a commenter who said that idols don't write their own songs

Malicious commenting is, unfortunately, a common occurrence in the Korean entertainment world,

Sunmi was definitely not having it when one particular commenter made a rude remark towards idols on an article that announced her upcoming album would have self-written songs on it.

The comment stated:

"It's not just Sunmi but when idols say that they compose their songs, they don't contribute much and just parade around as if they did something because their names are in the credits."















Sunmi proceeded to make an Instagram post directly addressing this matter, screenshotting her article and the comment.

Her caption reads:

"Whatever the form, creating something is a difficult process. We need help from many people in different aspects. However, if the executor doesn't know what they want to say or how they want to say it without understanding, the people working on the work will have a chaotic time as well. We don't participate in the album just to have our name in the credits. The lyrics, melody, arrangement, all parts of making the album are things we think about and fix in order to perfect the way we portray ourselves. This is not just me, but other idols as well and hope that this personal opinion doesn't become a stereotype."



