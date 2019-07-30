Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Sunmi claps back at a commenter who said that idols don't write their own songs

Malicious commenting is, unfortunately, a common occurrence in the Korean entertainment world, 

Sunmi was definitely not having it when one particular commenter made a rude remark towards idols on an article that announced her upcoming album would have self-written songs on it.

The comment stated: 

"It's not just Sunmi but when idols say that they compose their songs, they don't contribute much and just parade around as if they did something because their names are in the credits."




Sunmi proceeded to make an Instagram post directly addressing this matter, screenshotting her article and the comment. 

형태가 어떻게 되었든 무언가를 만들거나 창작 해내는 것은 어려움이 많은 작업입니다. 그만큼 여러 부분에서 사람들의 도움이 필요로 합니다. 하지만 지휘자가 어떤 이야기를 하고 싶은지 또 어떻게 표현하고자 하는지 자기 자신이 이해하지 못하고, 설명할 수 없고 또 실행할 수 없다면 함께 작업하는 사람들은 혼란스럽습니다. 단순히 앨범 크레딧에 이름을 올리려는 보여주기식의 작업을 하지 않습니다. 가사, 멜로디, 편곡, 앨범이 만들어지는 과정 하나하나를 고민하며 다듬고 또 고치면서 제가 표현하고자 하는 걸 완성합니다. 저 뿐만이 아닌 대부분의 아이돌들이 그렇다는 개인의 편견이 기정사실화가 되지 않았으면 합니다.

Her caption reads: 

"Whatever the form, creating something is a difficult process. We need help from many people in different aspects. However, if the executor doesn't know what they want to say or how they want to say it without understanding, the people working on the work will have a chaotic time as well. We don't participate in the album just to have our name in the credits. The lyrics, melody, arrangement, all parts of making the album are things we think about and fix in order to perfect the way we portray ourselves. This is not just me, but other idols as well and hope that this personal opinion doesn't become a stereotype."


  1. Sunmi
arieam34 pts 36 minutes ago 1
36 minutes ago

why do people even think idols just put their names on song credits for kicks. most of these artists have to wait a LONG time for their work to even be considered. you'd think if this was such a widespread phenomenon idols would slap their name on every single song they release.

Xibi_Kyu_Mm-373 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

Her answer is on point.

