Seulgi is the epitome of class and elegance for Esquire magazine + states her admiration for Billie Eilish

Red Velvet's Seulgi portrayed a unique take on fashion and aesthetic in her most recent shoot with Esquire Magazine.

The photos released on July 30 are for Esquire's August edition and show Seulgi and a chic and sophisticated look. She managed to pull off an elegant vibe without any fancy props or lighting.

Seulgi also participated in an interview, where she talked about her career. Red Velvet's reaching their fifth year, but this experienced idol states that she still "experiences stage fright", noting that time flies quickly. The star also talked about her personal Instagram account, listing Billie Eilish as an artist she admires. Seulgi stated: "She's very young. Only a high schooler. But she makes her songs herself. When I first saw her music video for "When the Party's Over", I was surprised and wondered who this person was." However, regardless of her social media presence, Seulgi humbly called her self a "social media beginner", noting that she only followers her fellow Red Velvet members.

Although Seulgi is only 26, she impressed with her mature outlook on life while talking about her growth as an artist.

