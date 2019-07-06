INFINITE's Sungjong wants his future solo concept to be sexy and powerful

INFINITE's maknae talked about his potential solo concept.

On the recent episode of 'Idol Radio', Sungjong guested on the program alongside Kim Dong Han and N.Flying's Seung Hyub. When talking about his recent days and future plans, Sungjong expressed his wishes to do something completely different.

"I'm trying to do a solo, so I keep picturing how the concept should be. I want to show everyone when it's ready. I don't know what the musical genre it will be, but my public image thus far has been simply on the prettier side. So, I'm thinking of doing a sexy and powerful dance genre this time," said Sungjong.

Hearing Sungjong's potential solo debut plans, Kim Dong Han supported his sunbae by saying, "I remember I was more nervous debuting as a solo than as a group (JBJ). Please don't get nervous and I hope you do well."





What kind of concept would you like to see from Sungjong?