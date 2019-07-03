Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

16

3

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Song Joong Ki's father learned of his son's divorce through the news + won't leave house due to shock

AKP STAFF

Song Joong Ki's father is apparently refusing to leave his house after receiving the shocking news that his son is getting divorced. 

Song Joong Ki's father apparently did not know anything about the divorce until he found out himself through news reports. 

Up until then, he was sending his friends text messages promoting Song Hye Kyo's drama and expressed a lot of fondness for the couple. 

His acquaintances have stated that after the news was released, Song Joong Ki's father wouldn't answer any calls or leave the house. 

universeblack11 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

aww poor guy , that would be shocking to learn of it that way, i wonder why he didnt tell his dad first, maybe the presses jumped and released the info before joong ki had a chance, or maybe they dont have a good relationship so he didnt care about telling him.

5

joanner221,790 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

this is so sad.

