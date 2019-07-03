Song Joong Ki's father learned of his son's divorce through the news + won't leave house due to shock

Song Joong Ki's father is apparently refusing to leave his house after receiving the shocking news that his son is getting divorced.

Song Joong Ki's father apparently did not know anything about the divorce until he found out himself through news reports.

Up until then, he was sending his friends text messages promoting Song Hye Kyo's drama and expressed a lot of fondness for the couple.

His acquaintances have stated that after the news was released, Song Joong Ki's father wouldn't answer any calls or leave the house.