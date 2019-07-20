Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

4

2

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Shinhwa’s Minwoo pushes ahead with fanmeeting amid sexual harassment case

Shinhwa’s Minwoo held a fanmeeting on July 20th despite the ongoing sexual harassment case surrounding him. His 2019 fanmeeting ‘HAPPY’ took place today in Centennial Memorial Hall at Yonsei University.

Currently, Minwoo is suspected of molesting two women in their 20's at a bar in Seoul on June 29th. The case was forwarded to the prosecution on July 17th and police have revealed that they discovered CCTV evidence of Minwoo’s sexual harassment. Minwoo has denied all allegations and explained during police questioning that he was being playful and he had no other intentions. Prosecution will continue to investigate the case.

brittany254125 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

It was impossible for him to make a choice about this fan meet. If he had cancelled it would of cost a bunch of money. Fans flew here from all over the world. If he had cancelled netzins would of called him out saying he was hiding. If he had it people would of been angry with him. There was absolutly no right answer here. I was there and it was a very somber and tame event. He knows what he's done and he will accept the punishment. I don't think it was wrong for him to have his fan meeting.

nanako_daniel312 pts 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

his fans are not afraid getting molested?

