Shinhwa’s Minwoo pushes ahead with fanmeeting amid sexual harassment case

Shinhwa’s Minwoo held a fanmeeting on July 20th despite the ongoing sexual harassment case surrounding him. His 2019 fanmeeting ‘HAPPY’ took place today in Centennial Memorial Hall at Yonsei University.

Currently, Minwoo is suspected of molesting two women in their 20's at a bar in Seoul on June 29th. The case was forwarded to the prosecution on July 17th and police have revealed that they discovered CCTV evidence of Minwoo’s sexual harassment. Minwoo has denied all allegations and explained during police questioning that he was being playful and he had no other intentions. Prosecution will continue to investigate the case.

