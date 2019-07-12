Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

Seventeen confirm summer comeback!

AKP STAFF

Seventeen have confirmed their summer comeback!

Pledis Entertainment confirmed Seventeen's return on July 12, stating, "Seventeen will be releasing a new track in early August. While there's not yet a concrete schedule regarding their promotions, we're planning to make an announcement soon."

Seventeen's last release was 'You Made My Dawn' this past January.

Stay tuned for updates on Seventeen!

  1. Seventeen
0 947 Share 100% Upvoted
Seventeen
Seventeen confirm summer comeback!
10 minutes ago   0   914

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND