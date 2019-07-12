Seventeen confirm summer comeback!

Seventeen have confirmed their summer comeback!
Pledis Entertainment confirmed Seventeen's return on July 12, stating, "Seventeen will be releasing a new track in early August. While there's not yet a concrete schedule regarding their promotions, we're planning to make an announcement soon."
Seventeen's last release was 'You Made My Dawn' this past January.
Stay tuned for updates on Seventeen!
