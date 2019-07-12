Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

69

28

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

BTS reveal making of 'BTS World' game and 'Heartbeat' MV

AKP STAFF

BTS have revealed the making of their 'BTS World' game and the "Heartbeat" music video.

The behind-the-scenes clip above says in its introduction, "BTS have disappeared. Go back to 2012 and make them debut!" The creators of Netmarble's interactive game 'BTS World' reveal they put each member's personality into the game as players help the members group together and debut as BTS.

As for BTS's thoughts: RM says, "Everyone we have to debut once again," V expresses, "Please look forward to it a lot since we'll have two jobs," SUGA says, "I'll play this game too, so everyone please have fun too," Jimin states, "I want to try out J-Hope's story," Jin says, "Everyone, please let us grow well," J-Hope expresses, "Praising J-Hope makes him dance," and Jungkook says, "Are there levels in the game? Max level! Max level!"

The making-of video also reveals scenes from BTS's "Heartbeat" MV. Check it out above!

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. BTS WORLD
3 10,204 Share 71% Upvoted

7

MyEuphoria1,222 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

How much do ARMYs love BTS? Max level!! Max level!!!!😍😍😘

Share

4

ivynisus4 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

BTS really gave us their world :(

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Big Hit Entertainment’s “Big Plan”
8 hours ago   1   19,648

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND