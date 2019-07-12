BTS reveal making of 'BTS World' game and 'Heartbeat' MV

BTS have revealed the making of their 'BTS World' game and the "Heartbeat" music video.



The behind-the-scenes clip above says in its introduction, "BTS have disappeared. Go back to 2012 and make them debut!" The creators of Netmarble's interactive game 'BTS World' reveal they put each member's personality into the game as players help the members group together and debut as BTS.



As for BTS's thoughts: RM says, "Everyone we have to debut once again," V expresses, "Please look forward to it a lot since we'll have two jobs," SUGA says, "I'll play this game too, so everyone please have fun too," Jimin states, "I want to try out J-Hope's story," Jin says, "Everyone, please let us grow well," J-Hope expresses, "Praising J-Hope makes him dance," and Jungkook says, "Are there levels in the game? Max level! Max level!"



The making-of video also reveals scenes from BTS's "Heartbeat" MV. Check it out above!