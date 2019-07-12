Oh Seung Yoon removed from 'Love Me Actually' and 'Melo is My Nature' cast after aiding and abetting girlfriend's DUI

Oh Seung Yoon has been removed from the 'Love Me Actually' and 'Melo is My Nature' casts after aiding and abetting his girlfriend's DUI.



On July 11, MBC reality show 'Love Me Actually' announced the producers have spoken to Oh Seung Yoon, and they've decided to remove him from the show. The producer stated, "We understand viewers may feel uncomfortable seeing Oh Seung Yoon on the show, so from this week's episode onward, we'll edit him out as much as possible without disrupting the story that involves him interacting with other participants."



'Love Me Actually' also asked for understanding from viewers as filming for the show took place before Oh Seung Yoon's controversy, and they would like to avoid negatively affecting the show's other cast members.



JTBC's upcoming drama 'Melo is My Nature' also stated, "The staff have decided to switch Oh Seung Yoon with another actor as he was recently booked for aiding and abetting drunk driving. We'll reshoot all scenes from episodes 1-14 that Oh Seung Yoon filmed for, and we'll undergo regorganization as a result. Our premiere date has been delayed to August 9 at 10:50PM KST."



As previously reported, Oh Seung Yoon was in the vehicle when his girlfriend A (22) was caught drinking and driving in Incheon on June 26 KST. 'A's blood alcohol level is reported to have been 0.101%, and the actor reportedly told police, "I tried to stop 'A' from drunk driving, but I wasn't able to in the end."