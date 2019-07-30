Police deny personnel visited Yoochun's home for dinner and drinks during sexual assault investigation

Police have denied personnel visited Yoochun's home for dinner and drinks.



On July 30, reports revealed Yoochun was under the suspicion of inviting police personnel to his home for dinner and drinks in 2016 around the time he was undergoing an investigation for sexual assault. However, police told NoCut News otherwise, stating, "There are rumors going around that Yoochun invited police personnel, who he met through his manager, to his home for dinner in 2016 when he was booked on the charges of sexual assault. The rumors say that the personnel in question were part of the investigative team, and we're currently in the process of looking into whether that's true."



A source from the police then updated, "After looking into it, the police in question have never gone to Yoochun's home. Yoochun did not even continuously stay in Gangnam after his investigation. We are under the impression he went to another region after the investigation."



