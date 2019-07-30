Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

12

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Police deny personnel visited Yoochun's home for dinner and drinks during sexual assault investigation

AKP STAFF

Police have denied personnel visited Yoochun's home for dinner and drinks.

On July 30, reports revealed Yoochun was under the suspicion of inviting police personnel to his home for dinner and drinks in 2016 around the time he was undergoing an investigation for sexual assault. However, police told NoCut News otherwise, stating, "There are rumors going around that Yoochun invited police personnel, who he met through his manager, to his home for dinner in 2016 when he was booked on the charges of sexual assault. The rumors say that the personnel in question were part of the investigative team, and we're currently in the process of looking into whether that's true."

A source from the police then updated, "After looking into it, the police in question have never gone to Yoochun's home. Yoochun did not even continuously stay in Gangnam after his investigation. We are under the impression he went to another region after the investigation."  


Stay tuned for updates. 

  1. Yoochun
3 1,296 Share 92% Upvoted

-1

red_beryl4,051 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Omg I can't believe this, I thought they would confess and go to prison on their own

Share

-3

jaejaeonly96 pts 52 minutes ago 1
52 minutes ago

they need someone who cover many new cases ....so the only one who can cover everything is accuse yuchun and then boom ..everythings covered .....did you not see many cases was covered by yuchun s case and still stand up face so many evil...love yuchun .

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Samuel Kim
Samuel Kim wishes his late father happy birthday
6 hours ago   18   57,271
Samuel Kim
Samuel Kim wishes his late father happy birthday
6 hours ago   18   57,271

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND