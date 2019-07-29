Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss

Yoochun under suspicion of inviting police personnel over to his home for dinner and drinks

Singer/actor Yoochun (33) is under suspicion of inviting police personnel to his home for dinner and drinks back in 2016, around the same time that he was facing police investigation for sexual assault. 

According to one media outlet report on July 30, Yoochun invited police personnel from the Seoul District Police Office to his home some time in 2016 after becoming acquainted with the individuals through his manager. At the time, he was facing a criminal lawsuit for accusations of sexual assault.

In July of 2016, police declared Yoochun innocent of sexual assault. His case was forwarded to prosecution on charges of soliciting prostitution and fraud, but the following year, prosecution declared Yoochun innocent of 4 all of his charges, including a secondary case of soliciting prostitution forwarded from the Gangnam District Police Office. 

However, sources have yet to learn whether or not the police personnel whom Yoochun invited to his home were directly involved in his criminal investigations. Meanwhile, back on July 2, Yoochun was sentenced to 2 years of probation as well as a fine for illegal marijuana use. 

Tsukiko75296 pts 41 minutes ago 1
41 minutes ago

Wow this investigation just reveals more and more shady shit going on behind closed doors. why do idols do stuff like this and think they wont get caught? idols live in the spotlight and even if their group was to disband people would still follow and watch their every move meaning that they cant do anything shady without getting caught, they should just stop doing this stuff. I mean everyone knows the Kpop industry is already messed up but this will just make people see the Kpop industry and Korea as another corrupt country

deerbe730 pts 34 minutes ago 1
34 minutes ago

Who is surprised? Oh wait, his trash fans probably. THat's how his toilet rapist ass got off lol obviously. Also AKP it was meth, not pot good grief.

