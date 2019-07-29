Yoochun under suspicion of inviting police personnel over to his home for dinner and drinks

Singer/actor Yoochun (33) is under suspicion of inviting police personnel to his home for dinner and drinks back in 2016, around the same time that he was facing police investigation for sexual assault.

According to one media outlet report on July 30, Yoochun invited police personnel from the Seoul District Police Office to his home some time in 2016 after becoming acquainted with the individuals through his manager. At the time, he was facing a criminal lawsuit for accusations of sexual assault.

In July of 2016, police declared Yoochun innocent of sexual assault. His case was forwarded to prosecution on charges of soliciting prostitution and fraud, but the following year, prosecution declared Yoochun innocent of 4 all of his charges, including a secondary case of soliciting prostitution forwarded from the Gangnam District Police Office.

However, sources have yet to learn whether or not the police personnel whom Yoochun invited to his home were directly involved in his criminal investigations. Meanwhile, back on July 2, Yoochun was sentenced to 2 years of probation as well as a fine for illegal marijuana use.

