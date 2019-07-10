Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 1 hour ago

NCT's Jaehyun receives praise for the way he treated a young fan

credit: @m_inhos


NCT's Jaehyun has been known to be good with kids and his recent interaction with a young fan in London definitely proved that he has a heart of gold.

Netizens have been praising Jaehyun for his kindness when he performed an act of fanservice to a young six-year-old fan. 

She had been waiting to see Jaehyun all day and while he was at the airport en route to perform in Paris. When Jaehyun heard her yell "please take this" while presenting a fan letter she wrote to him. She was also wearing an adorable homemade headband as well. 

Jaehyun not only took the letter but made the young fan's day with a smile and a high five as well! The older sister who was also there was so touched that she made a tweet about it and netizens from all over the world have been commenting on the lovely incident.

he is so sweet 😍my fucking heart ❤ i can just tell hes gonna be a amazing dad when he has kids

he is an angel! you guys should watch him playing with kids in this video! love him so much 😍

