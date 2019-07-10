Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 30 minutes ago

Supreme court to rule on whether Yoo Seung Joon is allowed back in Korea

Yoo Seung Joon's long drawn out battle on whether or not he's allowed to re-enter Korea is coming to a close, and the Supreme Court will rule on the decision later today, July 11 KST. 

Yoo Seung Joon (otherwise known as Steve Yoo) is a controversial figure due to accusations of draft dodging and is not well received by Korea. 

He had recently sued the Korean government to allow him a Visa, and although his request was rejected multiple times, he has tried again and will receive a final ruling today by the Supreme Court. 

Do you think Yoo Seung Joon deserves a visa?

NoahL248 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

Play stupid games Win stupid prizes.

FriedChickenLove1,047 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

Ahhh it's not kpop until we get our yearly Yoo Seung Joon article on how he wants to be allowed in Korea

