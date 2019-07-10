Supreme court to rule on whether Yoo Seung Joon is allowed back in Korea

Yoo Seung Joon's long drawn out battle on whether or not he's allowed to re-enter Korea is coming to a close, and the Supreme Court will rule on the decision later today, July 11 KST.

Yoo Seung Joon (otherwise known as Steve Yoo) is a controversial figure due to accusations of draft dodging and is not well received by Korea.

He had recently sued the Korean government to allow him a Visa, and although his request was rejected multiple times, he has tried again and will receive a final ruling today by the Supreme Court.

Do you think Yoo Seung Joon deserves a visa?