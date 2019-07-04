Netizens aren't too happy with 60 kg girls being called 'chubby' for 'Chubby Love 2'

Girl's Alert's Saetbyul and Gooseul will be reprising their roles for tvND webdrama 'Chubby Love 2'.



During the press conference, Saetbyul said, "I got chubby and my clothes didn't fit and people told me I gained weight, so my confidence fell. But the viewers who saw 'Chubby Love' gave me positive comments, so I got more confident and became optimistic." 'Chubby Love 2' will be extended to 10 episodes, up from 6 episodes in season 1.

PD Choi Sun Mi said, "Saetbyul and Gooseul are known as 60kg [132 lb] idols. We believe that came out well into loving yourself in this drama."

However, netizens weren't too impressed. Many commented, "60 kg is not chubby, it's healthy... This is happening because idols nowadays are unhealthily thin," "They don't look chubby at all. What's wrong with 60 kg?", "They're cute and pretty!", "People who see this are going to think 60 kg is chubby... That's the normal weight," and more.