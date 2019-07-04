Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

9

4

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens aren't too happy with 60 kg girls being called 'chubby' for 'Chubby Love 2'

AKP STAFF

Girl's Alert's Saetbyul and Gooseul will be reprising their roles for tvND webdrama 'Chubby Love 2'.


During the press conference, Saetbyul said, "I got chubby and my clothes didn't fit and people told me I gained weight, so my confidence fell. But the viewers who saw 'Chubby Love' gave me positive comments, so I got more confident and became optimistic." 'Chubby Love 2' will be extended to 10 episodes, up from 6 episodes in season 1.

PD Choi Sun Mi said, "Saetbyul and Gooseul are known as 60kg [132 lb] idols. We believe that came out well into loving yourself in this drama."

However, netizens weren't too impressed. Many commented, "60 kg is not chubby, it's healthy... This is happening because idols nowadays are unhealthily thin," "They don't look chubby at all. What's wrong with 60 kg?", "They're cute and pretty!", "People who see this are going to think 60 kg is chubby... That's the normal weight," and more.

  1. misc.
9 7,660 Share 69% Upvoted

10

Vivianlsv111 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

Knetz are right this time

Share

4

Demonowl761 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

This is the so awful but really reflects horrid beauty standards.When I was in Korea half a year ago I bought underwear (so couldn’t try on) in size XL and they were too small 😱 My weight is 55 kilo...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW no longer appearing at 'KCON 2019 NY'
6 hours ago   19   13,285
Kaeun
Kaeun leaves Pledis Entertainment after 8 years
20 hours ago   69   63,337
misc.
6 Dangerous K-Pop Dance Moves
22 hours ago   9   37,659

allkpop in your Inbox