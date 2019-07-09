CIX's Bae Jin Young shows his torso in concept photos for 'Hello'

CIX is gearing up for their debut with the title track "Hello" and Bae Jin Young is the most recent member to release his concept teaser images.

He is seen posing artfully in a unique sweater that exposes half his torso in the first teaser image. He is also seen looking youthful and nostalgic in the second one wearing a red cap. The concept for the boys' artwork and debut seems very unique so far and the group is continuing to build anticipation.

What do you think of the group's concept so far?