CIX to present special, handmade gifts to 100 lucky fans on new web variety show 'Suite' by Mobidic

Rookie boy group CIX will be appearing as guests on SBS Mobidic's newest idol web variety series, 'Suite'!

CIX have been selected as the guest stars of 'Suite's August edition, following GFriend who recently appeared as guests on the July edition. This will mark CIX's first reality filming since their debut, outside of their pre-debut show.

Through 'Suite', the CIX members will prepare 100 handmade gifts to show their appreciation toward fans. After deciding on gifts to make and making each one together, the CIX boys plan on meeting 100 lucky fans to present the gifts in person.

You can catch CIX's 2-part 'Suite' this August 12 and August 19 at 6:40 PM KST, via SBS Mobidic's official YouTube channel!



