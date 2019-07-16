KX Festival to headline Dumbfoundead, Rekstizzy, Wax and more in LA + it's free!

KX Festival is presenting Los Angeles with a free event at the Levitt Pavillion featuring Korean performers Rekstizzy, Wax, and Dumbfoundead from July 20th to July 21st!



KX Festival (“KX”) stands for “Kore-Angeleno Exchange” Festival. This festival celebrates the unique diversity of people, culture, art, and food of Los Angeles with a particular focus on Korean-American culture.

The mission of the KX Festival is to provide entertainment for all ages by bringing the community together with live entertainment, music, special guest performances, and surprise drop-ins, food, shopping, and more.



This year, KX will feature a mix of live acts to include, Hip Hop, EDM, Pop, and more.

Check out their website here for more information.