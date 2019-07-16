Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

KX Festival to headline Dumbfoundead, Rekstizzy, Wax and more in LA + it's free!

KX Festival is presenting Los Angeles with a free event at the Levitt Pavillion featuring Korean performers Rekstizzy, Wax, and Dumbfoundead from July 20th to July 21st!

KX Festival (“KX”) stands for “Kore-Angeleno Exchange” Festival. This festival celebrates the unique diversity of people, culture, art, and food of Los Angeles with a  particular focus on Korean-American culture. 

The mission of the KX Festival is to provide entertainment for all ages by bringing the community together with live entertainment, music, special guest performances, and surprise drop-ins, food, shopping, and more.

This year, KX will feature a mix of live acts to include, Hip Hop, EDM, Pop, and more. 

Check out their website here for more information.

Lucky LA, Dumbfounded is kind of awesome live. So if you have the chance you should totally check it out.

