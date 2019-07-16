Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

A woman states that she has carpal tunnel syndrome in her wrist because of BTS

BTS is spreading joy all over the world and this woman is definitely proof of it. 

On the July 16 broadcast of tvN's 'Yoo Quiz On The Block', hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Sae Ho headed to Mokpo where they talked with insurance saleswoman Kim Hwee Young. She stated she was born in 1972 and is the same age as Yoo Jae Suk!

Kim Hwee Young charmed viewers by revealing that BTS is the source of happiness in her life. She and her husband only get to see each other on weekends and her son is in the military. Because she was lonely, she became a fan of BTS last November. She looked them up after she kept reading news headlines about "BTS on Billboard" and they have been giving her joy ever since. At first, she had no clue about BTS, she didn't know how many members there were or the member's names. However, over time after looking up videos on YouTube, she became knowledgeable and a big fan.

She also revealed that she went to the hospital recently and is experiencing carpal tunnel syndrome in her wrist because she watches BTS too much on her cell phone! 


We hope that her wrist heals and that she continues to live a joyful life. 



truearmy333142 pts
BTS is one of the groups with the most fans of different ages.

truearmy333142 pts
I am happy that BTS, makes people happy. And that this person shows that there are Armys of all ages.

