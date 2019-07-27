Hip hop artist Penomeco's next single 'Tempo' to feature rapper Sik-K





Million Market Entertainment artist, Penomeco, has revealed he will be releasing a digital single, "Tempo" featuring rapper Sik-K.

"Tempo" is a blend of Penomeco's unique clean sound and Sik-K's polished rapping style that offers sensual melodies and beats that pull you deeper into the lyrics that explore the concept of dreams and achieving happiness.

Penomeco is known particularly for the work he has done as a music producer, already having worked with a variety of top artists such as, Zico, GOT7, Block B, EXO, Red Velvet, and most recently ITZY for their upcoming single, "Icy".

He is also part of Fanxy Child, a hip hop group consisting of Zico, Dean, Crush, Millic, and Staytuned.

"Tempo" is set to drop on July 28th at 6PM KST.