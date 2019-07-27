Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa tops the female CF brand value rankings for July

AKP STAFF

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released the female CF brand value rankings for July 2019, revealing MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa as the number one female CF model of this month.

The Institute utilizes big data analysis from approximately 50 female CF models from June 26th to July 27th to create these rankings.

Behind Hwa Sa was singer-actress, IU, following by Black Pink's Jennie, Park Na RaeChunghaGirl's Day Hyeriformer Olympic figure skater Kim YunaTaeyeonJun Ji HyunHan Ji MinRed Velvet's IreneHong Jin YoungKim Go EunSuzyJung In Sun, YoonA, Lee Soo MinYoon Se AhShin Hye SunLee Se YoungKim Hye SooKim Soo MiHan Go EunKim Tae HeeNancySeo Hyun JinYoo In NaPark Yoo NaJo Hyun, and Jo Bo Ah.

Congratulations to Hwa Sa!

