MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa tops the female CF brand value rankings for July

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released the female CF brand value rankings for July 2019, revealing MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa as the number one female CF model of this month.

The Institute utilizes big data analysis from approximately 50 female CF models from June 26th to July 27th to create these rankings.

Behind Hwa Sa was singer-actress, IU, following by Black Pink's Jennie, Park Na Rae, Chungha, Girl's Day Hyeri, former Olympic figure skater Kim Yuna, Taeyeon, Jun Ji Hyun, Han Ji Min, Red Velvet's Irene, Hong Jin Young, Kim Go Eun, Suzy, Jung In Sun, YoonA, Lee Soo Min, Yoon Se Ah, Shin Hye Sun, Lee Se Young, Kim Hye Soo, Kim Soo Mi, Han Go Eun, Kim Tae Hee, Nancy, Seo Hyun Jin, Yoo In Na, Park Yoo Na, Jo Hyun, and Jo Bo Ah.

Congratulations to Hwa Sa!

