Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

3

2

News
Posted by porst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Rising boy band W24 ask you to 'Stay A Moment' in new individual photo teasers

AKP STAFF


W24 have released a fresh set of photo teasers for their next comeback!

These teaser images come just three weeks after their latest music video, 'Solfamiredo', which took on a colorful and upbeat concept. 

The teasers this time around seem to allude to a mellower vibe, indicating a softer and more sentimental-sound comeback for the five-member group. 

W24 is a boy band under JARMY Entertainment, consisting of drummer and leader Kim Jong Gilvocalist Chung Ho Wonkeyboardist Park Aaronguitarist Kim Yoon Soo, and bassist Park Ji Won. They debuted in March of 2018 and are known for their talents as performers as well as composers and producers.

Check out the full set of teaser images below!

  1. misc.
  2. W24
0 421 Share 60% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND