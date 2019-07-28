Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Heize teases her upcoming track for 'Hotel Del Luna' OST

Heize released a teaser for her upcoming track for the 'Hotel Del Luna' OST.

Heize is the next artist to release a song for the hit tvN drama starring IU and Yeo Jin Goo, and on July 28, she shared the teaser on Instagram below. From the sounds of it, she'll be singing a tender, romantic ballad for the series.

What do you think of preview? Have you been watching 'Hotel Del Luna'?

