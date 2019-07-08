Gong Hyo Jin and Kang Ha Neul cast in upcoming KBS drama 'When The Camellia Blooms'

Gong Hyo Jin and Kang Ha Neul have been cast in a new drama!



'When The Camellia Blooms' is an upcoming KBS rom-com drama that follows a naive but strong-willed woman named Dong Baek, played by Gong Hyo Jin, as she navigates relationships with three different men. One such man is Kang Ha Neul's character Hwang Yong Sik, Dong Baek's manly, sexy love interest that often softens her up with various complements and sweet words.



The drama will be Kang Ha Neul's very first drama project after completing his two years of military service. The actor was officially discharged last May.



Meanwhile, 'When The Camellia Blooms' was written by 'Fight My Way' screenwriter Im Sang Chun and will be directed by 'Uncontrollably Fond' director Cha Young Hoon. The drama is slated to begin airing in September.

