Actor Ryu Joon Yeol reveals his approach to fashion

Ryu Joon Yeol revealed his approach to fashion on the latest episode of 'Entertainment Weekly'.



The actor, who is also dating Girl's Day's Hyeri, expressed, "I'm a fashionista. What are the standards for a fashion coordinator? I like a natural look where you can't tell whether someone worried about their style or not."



His 'Battle of Fengwudong' co-star Yoo Hae Jin commented, "Ryu Joon Yeol wore exercise clothes to the filming set every day, and it looked good on him," and Jo Woo Jin added, "Ryu Joon Yeol looks good in everything."



The movie 'Battle of Fengwudong' premieres in August of this year. Watch the trailer below!



