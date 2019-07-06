Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Baekhyun rolls out more abstract teaser images for 'City Lights'

Another set of teasers for Baekhyun has been released!

On July 7, a new set of artistically directed teaser images arrived for the EXO member's solo debut. Titled 'City Lights', this mini album has already heightened the level of anticipation from fans with its chic concept. 

In these new photos, Baekhyun is captured on camera from unexpected angles, creating a strangely beautiful and eerie vibe with film photo effects mixed in.

Are you excited Baekhyun's solo debut? Stay tuned for more teasers to come!

