Park Bom opens up about how grateful she is to appear on 'Immortal Song'

Park Bom opened up about how grateful she is to appear on 'Immortal Song'.



The former 2NE1 member's first appearance on 'Immortal Song' was on the July 6th 'Summer 2019' special. She expressed, "My parents are big fans of 'Immortal Song'. My dad always cried watching the show, and he mentioned how glad he would be for his daughter to appear on the show. I think he'll be incredibly happy when he watches this."



Park Bom continued, "I was always a fan of Kim Hyun Jung sunbaenim. That's why I practiced even more. I hope she likes it. I'm so nervous."





Watch Park Bom's performance on 'Immortal Song' here if you missed it.