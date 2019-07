EXO-SC is the newest sub-unit you never knew you needed and their newest teaser photos have fans excited for what is to come.

The boys are definitely rocking bold colors and unique fashion choices. It seems like Sehun is wearing a glove on only one hand while Chen is sporting some unique accessories, including a silver bangle with stars. These looks are hard to pull off but these two EXO members do so flawlessly.

Check out the rest of the teaser images below.