ITZY is continuing to release teasers for their first mini-album 'IT'Z ICY' and Ryujin is the latest member to release her teaser photos.

She is rocking shoulder length pink hair with darker red roots. Her visuals are definitely rising as this rookie idol continues to participate in the industry, and fans are excited to see what kind of performance this group has to offer.

Are you excited for ITZY to make a comeback?