Rookie boy group TRCNG is returning with a powerful message to their fellow youths!

According to their label TS Entertainment, TRCNG will be returning with their 2nd single album 'Rising' this August 5. The single album will contain a message of hope for all youth who are chasing their dreams, and contains pop dance title track "Missing", as well as pre-release "Paradise", plus more.

Stay tune for more details on TRCNG's comeback, coming August 5 at 6 PM KST.