News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 days ago

YG Entertainment denies WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon was involved in B.I's 2016 drug case

AKP STAFF

YG Entertainment has denied WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon was involved in B.I's 2016 drug case.

Questions about Lee Seung Hoon's involvement with former YG trainee Han Seo Hee and former iKON member B.I's alleged attempt to purchase drugs arose after 'Dispatch' revealed more KakaoTalk messages. According to the message, the WINNER member asked Han Seo Hee about B.I and whether they could meet up.

On June 15, YG Entertainment stated: "The report that Lee Seung Hoon is a director at YG Entertainment is not true. It's simply a misunderstanding. 'Senior Manager' is a nickname Lee Seung Hoon has because he suggested so many ideas to the label. The business cards were also created as props for a video. In addition, it's not true Lee Seung Hoon intervened in the controversy involving [Han Seo Hee], and we believe the police investigation will uncover this. We sincerely ask media outlets do not report on speculation concerning this matter."

Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing case. 

TwiddleMeThumbs762 pts 7 days ago 6
7 days ago

Do YGE denials even mean anything anymore?

25

kagayakugucci3,083 pts 7 days ago 22
7 days ago

At this point, aren't they just opening themselves up for a defamation lawsuit by contradicting Seohee, considering the fact that she literally has shown us those chatlogs as proof? I just don't understand why they cannot seem to keep their mouths shut for once, it's not like he did anything illegal here as far as we know. Somehow I get the feeling that if there are going to be any more reports on the drug use within YG, Seunghoon is more and more likely to be a key figure there.

