YG Entertainment denies WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon was involved in B.I's 2016 drug case

YG Entertainment has denied WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon was involved in B.I's 2016 drug case.



Questions about Lee Seung Hoon's involvement with former YG trainee Han Seo Hee and former iKON member B.I's alleged attempt to purchase drugs arose after 'Dispatch' revealed more KakaoTalk messages. According to the message, the WINNER member asked Han Seo Hee about B.I and whether they could meet up.



On June 15, YG Entertainment stated: "The report that Lee Seung Hoon is a director at YG Entertainment is not true. It's simply a misunderstanding. 'Senior Manager' is a nickname Lee Seung Hoon has because he suggested so many ideas to the label. The business cards were also created as props for a video. In addition, it's not true Lee Seung Hoon intervened in the controversy involving [Han Seo Hee], and we believe the police investigation will uncover this. We sincerely ask media outlets do not report on speculation concerning this matter."



Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing case.