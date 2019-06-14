Police to investigate B.I and YG on alleged drug use and connection to police + Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission to take legal action on behalf of Han Seo Hee

Police have announced a team will be investigating B.I's alleged drug use and Yang Hyun Suk's suspected connection to police.



On June 14, Director Na Won Oh of the Gyeonggi Southern Provincial Police Station announced, "We've formed an exclusive team to investigate suspicions raised from B.I's attempt to purchase and allegedly use drugs. It will include 16 members from the drug investigation unit and the legal support team." Other than drug use allegations, police will also be looking into lawyer Bang Jung Hyun's claims that Han Seo Hee's initial testimony about B.I in 2016 had been tampered with and the copy of the KaKaoTalk messages she turned into police went missing. Han Seo Hee herself will also be questioned about B.I's alleged attempt to purchase drugs and YG Entertainment's influence on police to withhold information about B.I's involvement when she returns from overseas.



Na Won Oh stated, "We believe Han Seo Hee will do her best to cooperate with the investigation as she's shown her determination as the informant. If the situation changes and we need to investigate more people, more people will be added to the team. We'll do our best to resolve all the suspicions." As for YG's alleged ties to police, he stated, "When looking at the investigation report and the informant's testimony, we're unable to determine if the truth was hidden. We regret that B.I wasn't called in for questioning and investigated thoroughly. We'll carry out the investigation with the possibility of the suspicions regarding B.I's drug purchase and use, the possible destruction of evidence, and the willful refusal of duty by the police officer who was in charge."



The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission has also revealed their intention to take legal action on behalf of Han Seo Hee, who's been revealed as informant 'A' by media outlets. The law states the personal information and identity of police informants must remain private, and violation of the law can result in 5 years in prison or a 50 million Won ($42,000 USD) fine. As a whistle-blower and informant in a police investigation, Han Seo Hee's identity should have remained under wraps, but reports of her identity as 'A' has caused concern.



