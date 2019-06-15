Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 days ago

BTS win #1 + Performances from June 15th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Jeon So Mi debuted with "Birthday", TVXQ's Yunho debuted solo with "Follow", ATEEZ returned with "Wave", Noir came back with "Doom Doom", Bibi returned with "Nabi", SAAY came back with "ZGZG", and 6band made a comeback with "Surfing with My Love".

As for the winners, Lee Hi, Davichi, and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv" that took the final win. Congrats to BTS!

Other performers of the night were Lee Hi, Cosmic Girls, fromis_9, ONEUS, CLC, OnlyOneOf, IZ, NCT 127, Weki Meki, Woody, and Rothy.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


SOLO DEBUT: Jeon So Mi


SOLO DEBUT: Yunho


COMEBACK: ATEEZ


COMEBACK: Noir


COMEBACK: Bibi


COMEBACK: SAAY


COMEBACK: 6band


Lee Hi


Cosmic Girls


fromis_9


ONEUS


CLC


OnlyOneOf


IZ


NCT 127


Weki Meki


Woody


Rothy


  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. MUSIC CORE
  3. SHOW MUSIC CORE
Azure_Aurora847 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

Yes! The record of most music show wins by a group's single is broken. Gosh, I was waiting for this!

DisplayName975489 pts 7 days ago 0
7 days ago

Most awarded song by a group in the new system 👑 I'm so proud. I still remember their happiness after their first win 😭

