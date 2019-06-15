BTS win #1 + Performances from June 15th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Jeon So Mi debuted with "Birthday", TVXQ's Yunho debuted solo with "Follow", ATEEZ returned with "Wave", Noir came back with "Doom Doom", Bibi returned with "Nabi", SAAY came back with "ZGZG", and 6band made a comeback with "Surfing with My Love".



As for the winners, Lee Hi, Davichi, and BTS were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv" that took the final win. Congrats to BTS!



Other performers of the night were Lee Hi, Cosmic Girls, fromis_9, ONEUS, CLC, OnlyOneOf, IZ, NCT 127, Weki Meki, Woody, and Rothy.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







SOLO DEBUT: Jeon So Mi







SOLO DEBUT: Yunho







COMEBACK: ATEEZ







COMEBACK: Noir







COMEBACK: Bibi







COMEBACK: SAAY







COMEBACK: 6band







Lee Hi







Cosmic Girls







fromis_9







ONEUS







CLC







OnlyOneOf







IZ





NCT 127







Weki Meki







Woody







Rothy







