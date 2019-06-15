F.T. Island's Hongki updates fans about butt problems before surgery

F.T. Island's Hongki updated fans about butt problems from the hospital.



On June 15, Hongki shared the photo below from the hospital along with the message, "It's my body, but I'm so angry about it sometimes. Why is it like this? If I could buy one, I would buy a new butt. I'm so angry. Really, you boil. Please get away from me." The F.T. Island vocalist previously received surgery on his buttocks due to a problematic boil, and it looks like the condition has resurfaced.



In the photo below, he looks to be in a bit of pain as he walks away to the surgery room. Stay tuned for updates on Hongki's health.