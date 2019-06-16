Yeo Jin Goo sends food truck in support of BTS’s Jungkook

Yeo Jin Goo has sent BTS’s Jungkook a hot dog food truck to support him at his fan meeting in Busan. Jungkook posted pictures on BTS’s Twitter with the caption “How did you know I like hot dogs? Thanks, I ate it well :)”

The banner next to the food truck reads “From JG (Yeo Jin Goo) to JG (Jungkook/Junggook). Cheering on BTS’s golden maknae, Jungkook! From Yeo Jin Goo (Jungkook’s friend)”

Yeo Jin Goo is returning the favor after Jungkook sent a food truck to the set of his upcoming drama 'Hotel del Luna'. The two are known to be good friends with Yeo Jin Goo mentioning in an interview earlier this year that they like to chat in cafes during their time off.