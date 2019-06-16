Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 6 days ago

Yeo Jin Goo sends food truck in support of BTS’s Jungkook

AKP STAFF

Yeo Jin Goo has sent BTS’s Jungkook a hot dog food truck to support him at his fan meeting in Busan. Jungkook posted pictures on BTS’s Twitter with the caption “How did you know I like hot dogs? Thanks, I ate it well :)” 

The banner next to the food truck reads “From JG (Yeo Jin Goo) to JG (Jungkook/Junggook). Cheering on BTS’s golden maknae, Jungkook! From Yeo Jin Goo (Jungkook’s friend)”

Yeo Jin Goo is returning the favor after Jungkook sent a food truck to the set of his upcoming drama 'Hotel del Luna'. The two are known to be good friends with Yeo Jin Goo mentioning in an interview earlier this year that they like to chat in cafes during their time off. 

  1. Jungkook
  2. Yeo Jin Goo
misspayntbrush40 pts 6 days ago 0
6 days ago

everyone knows you like hot dogs

i remember one time kookiez was eating hot dogs in america he looked like a puppy

6

K_J_Y221 pts 6 days ago 0
6 days ago

SWEET

