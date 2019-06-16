Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Sungjong says goodbye to his radio 'Midnight Black'

INFINITE's Sungjong thanked his 'Midnight Black' listeners.

He had his last day as a DJ on the EBS 104.5MHz radio show on the 16th, and he said, "During the 10 months as a DJ, I learned a lot of things. I'm a little sad and there's a lot of emotions. Thank you to everyone who loved 'Midnight Black', and thanks to the Inspirit listeners. 'Midnight Black' is over now, but it's not the end. I will be back as a new host and stay in  your heart."

Are you sad to see him end his DJ run?

