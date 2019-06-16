Sungjong says goodbye to his radio 'Midnight Black'

INFINITE's Sungjong thanked his 'Midnight Black' listeners.



He had his last day as a DJ on the EBS 104.5MHz radio show on the 16th, and he said, "During the 10 months as a DJ, I learned a lot of things. I'm a little sad and there's a lot of emotions. Thank you to everyone who loved 'Midnight Black', and thanks to the Inspirit listeners. 'Midnight Black' is over now, but it's not the end. I will be back as a new host and stay in your heart."

Are you sad to see him end his DJ run?